Joe Biden Honours Pastor Olukoya with Lifetime Achievement Award

President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden, has bestowed on the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (Worldwide), Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, with the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Collins Edomaruse, the recipient’s media aide, said in a statement that Dr. Olukoya and his wife, Dr. Shade Olukoya, also received from President Biden, the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Presenting the award to Olukoya and his wife, President Biden said: “I am proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 45,000 hours of service to this great Nation.”

*Full text of the Award’s letter…

The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I am proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 45,000 hours of service to this great Nation.

Throughout our country’s history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that into reality. I know I’m not alone in recognising that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union.

By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our future, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.

On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.