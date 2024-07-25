Tinubu’s desperate moves to stop protest, plans broadcast, sets Govs meetings

President Bola Tinubu is burning the cylinder from both end , trying to use all tactics in his arsenal to stop the planned massive protest.

He is pleading with the organisers to shelve the protests and give his administration more time to execute people-oriented programmes.

The Federal Government also held an

emergency meeting on Wednesday morning in response to a planned nationwide protest slated for August 1.

The meeting was so Crucial that all the ministers, that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and the Special Advisers to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, were among those at the meeting. .And the

attendance was made compulsory, as the invite was tagged.

The Federal Government at the end of the meeting says it is open to talks with the leaders of the planned nationwide protests slated for August 1-10.

At the emergency meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, all the federal ministers were also directed to visit their respective states between Wednesday (July 24) and Thursday August 1, when the protests are scheduled to begin.

This is as select ministers will also meet with state governors at the 143rd session of the National Economic Council at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday (today.

YOUNEWS learnt that a planned nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu to douse the tension building up by the protests planners is part of the issues discussed.

Another outcome of the emergency meeting on Wednesday is that all ministers should submit three key achievements they have made in the past year.

They will compile these achievements and present them to Nigerians.

Today, Thursday, 25th, the Minister of Finance will be briefing the media on the state of the economy. But those achievements will be compiled for a separate presentation.”

The government stands for dialogue. They will get the leaders (of the protest) to meet with the government for discussions.

YOUNEWS also learnt that part of the remedial strategy of Tinubu’s government, in the next 6 days ,between now and the protest date is that the ministers will also go back to their states to engage their people so they won’t be misled into joining the protest.

The planned demonstration, inspired by the recent Kenya protests, has gained traction on social media, where it is trending under the hashtags ‘EndBadGovernance,’ ‘TinubuMustGo’ and ‘#Revolution2024.’

The planned session is coming amid the clamour for nationwide protests from August 1 over the rising cost of living and the economic hardship in the country, which has blamed on the removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of the naira and other economic reforms implemented by the Tinubu administration.

Though the Presidency is pleading, on the other hand security agents are trying to clamp down on protesters

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has also said Nigeria had yet to recover from the 2020 #EndSARS protests, which resulted in the destruction of lives and properties across the country.

“We will therefore not sit back and fold our arms to watch violent activities unleash violence on our peaceful communities or destroy any of our national critical infrastructure and assets again.”

The IG stated that measures were in place to ensure that any hoodlums attempting to disguise themselves as protesters will be apprehended.

Also the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described calls for the nationwide protests as treasonable.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly arrested a Nigerian youth, Aliyu Sanusi, in Sokoto State on Tuesday for allegedly printing and distributing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest materials.

