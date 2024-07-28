Lady sell off 3-yr-old daughter, as couple arrested at naming of stolen baby

A 25-year-old woman, identified as Yetunde Gbadebo, was fully ready to sell her three-year-old daughter on Aladiye Street in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Precisely at about 10:00 on July 25, 2024.

she was caught while negotiating a N700,000 price for the toddler with a 38-year-old man identified as Sunday None.

A team of police detectives from the Sagamu Division stormed the area after a tip off from a resident who witnessed the duo during the negotiation.

YOUNEWS leant the Sagamu Police Division detached a team of detectives who stormed the scene and arrested the two suspects.

The case will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as soon preliminary findings are concluded.

Just this week too, in Lagos, detectives from the Oko-Oba Police Division arrested five persons, including a couple, over their alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of a two-month-old baby.

The mother of the child reported that one of the suspects absconded with her son to an unknown destination on July 11, 2024.

Gloria, who absconded with the baby was eventually arrested !

During interrogation she confessed to selling the baby for N500,000 to one Pastor Peter.

Pastor Peter, who was subsequently arrested in Ikene Town, Ogun, admitted reselling the child for N1.4 million to one Loretta.

Loretta was then also arrested in Festac Town, Lagos.

“She confessed to selling the baby for N2.3 million.”

Further investigations led to the arrest of the final buyers of the baby, one couple, simply identified as Mr. and Mrs. James, during the naming ceremony of the stolen child.

All suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Early this year, a similar incidenthapoened; a 38-year-old woman, identified as Chinyere Chukwu, was arrested in Anambra State for attempting to sell her two sons, aged nine and seven.

The suspect allegedly conspired with her eldest daughter, Joy Chukwu, 17, to sell the minors to Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, who posed as a buyer after receiving a tip-off.