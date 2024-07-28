Obi endorses protest, Presidency dares him to lead it !

Presidency has challenged Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to lead the protest after he endorsed it on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman Bayo Onanuga threw the challenge at Obi, who stated during a visit to Abia Governor Alex Otti that there was nothing wrong if Nigerians wished to embark on a protest to drive home their grievances.

He said, “Protest is allowed within the Nigerian Constitution. All I plead for is for those who are protesting to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law.

“Everybody knows that things are difficult and I always say that when they talk about the sponsors of protests, the sponsors are very simple, it is hunger, it is hopelessness among the youths. So, we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through and I thank our Governor (Otti) for doing so. It is critical and important,” Obi stated.

He added, “What I have to say to the security agencies is to ensure that they manage the situation within the law. We should not try to be overbearing. It should be something that we do within the law.”

“Protest is allowed globally. And, I also say that people protest in my house and it is for us to listen to those who are protesting and why they are protesting and engage them. That is what governance is all about, you talk with them, and there is nothing wrong in that.

“I was governor for years and people protested and we kept dialoguing and deliberating about it.”

Reacting to the assertion by Obi, Onanuga, who had earlier accused the LP candidate and his supporters of being behind the impending nationwide protest challenged him to copy the example of former President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu, who led protests as opposition leaders, instead of playing ‘the master puppeteer’ behind the scene.

Onanuga said in a short post on his X handle stated, “Now that Peter Obi has come out to endorse the planned protest by his supporters, he should do what President Tinubu and former President Buhari did in the past, by coming out openly to lead the protesters. That is what leadership is about. Not playing the master puppeteer behind the scene. He should be in the forefront.”