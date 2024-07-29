Grand plan for protest: Citizen mobilise, Police restrategize

There are indications that all attempt by Tinubu’s government to make sure the impending August protest does not see the light of the day have proved abortive.

The signs are getting clearer that it will hold starting August 1st

Organisers of the planned protest against hunger and hardship, the Take It Back Movement, has vowed to go ahead with the protest at Eagle Square in Abuja, whether or not the government approves usage of the venue.

They have also intensified the mobilisation of youths and civil society groups to participate in the rallies against the economic hardship in the country and the alleged failure of the Tinubu administration to address the people’s plight.

The government through her security agencies are not sleeping with two eyes closed either.

YOUNEWS is aware that in order to have enough personnel to combat the expected violence ahead, the military had cancelled leaves and passes for its personnel.

As part of grand preparation for the demonstration, the police authorities have recalled all personnel on non-essential duties.

A memo dated July 25, 2024 and signed by CSP Okon Moses directed the withdrawal of riot policemen ahead of the protest.

The message titled, ‘Notification of temporary withdrawal of personnel for national assignment,’ read, ‘’In view of the planned nationwide protest, it becomes imperative to temporarily withdraw some of the personnel attached to you in order to muster sufficient officers to dominate the public space.

This is part of the proactive necessary measures to enhance the operational capacity/capability of the squadron and your understanding in the above regard is highly solicited.’’

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the personnel withdrawal was in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s directive.

He added that this was done to bolster the strength of the police, adding that the men would be deployed to fortify banks and other critical national assets.

He said, “The IG ordered the withdrawal of policemen from some beats to augment our strength. Those withdrawn are those on non-essential duties. We’re going to have men to fortify banks and critical assets. That is where we will have our men, we want our men to be back to base.”

US, UK, Canada foresee violence, looting at August Protest in Nigeria

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have raised the alarm over the likelihood of violence during the planned August 1 #EndBadGovernance protest in the country.

The three countries, in separate travel alerts, cautioned their nationals in Nigeria to avoid getting caught in the confrontation that might occur between the security agencies and protesters, citing past incidences.

The advisories come as apprehensive market leaders in Abuja, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Ogun, Osun, Zamfara, Gombe and other parts of the country requested strong security around markets during the rallies.