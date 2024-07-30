4 major Benefits of Tinubu’s order on Crude oil sales in naira

Experts in economics and oil matters seems to agree that President Bola Tinubu approval for the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in naira is one of the best developments in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Below, YOUNEWS lists the benefits of the new order.

(1) It has been described by experts as the panacea to this frequent scarcity of petrol is for us to localise the sale of crude oil in Nigeria, especially in Nigerian naira. Automatically when there are fewer naira chasing the dollar, it will affect the price. It means the cost of refining will drop and this will affect the pump price.

(2) Operators in the downstream oil sector commended the move by the President, stating that it would boost the outputs of domestic refineries.

(3) It will shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves..

(4) It will strengthen the naira and value will rise in the international market.

The sheer fact that the crude will be sold in naira will give the naira a lot of leverage against the dollar, and by implication, the naira will appreciate against the dollar.

The new move will ease economic predictability as forex fluctuations are expected to reduce.