Fuel Price crash expected as Tinubu orders Crude sales to Dangote

The Federal Government has finally agreed to give crude oil to Dangote and other refineries after the firms had spent a lot to invest in the sector.

It is seeing as strategic move by President Tinubu for him to listen to the voice of indigenous refiners.

Some have even described the decision as a master stoke, to douse tension, hours close to nationwide protests.

President Bola Tinubu give approval for the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in naira.,after rejection

Not only to him ,but other local refineries.It is expected to force the prices of domestically refined petroleum products to crash !

It was On Monday, that Tinubu directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to sell crude to the Dangote refinery and other upcoming refineries in naira.

Dangote refinery and other domestic refiners have been complaining about the difficulties associated with accessing crude oil for their plants. Last week, the management of Dangote Group insisted that the IOCs were still frustrating crude supply to the 650,000-capacity refinery.

Nigerian refineries have been struggling to get the United States dollar to procure a commodity that is produced in-country.