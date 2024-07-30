Onyeka Onwenu,72, slumps, dies like Ifeanyi Ubah !

Lady Onyeka Onwenu, MFR, a renowned musician is dead !

She was said to have died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos after slumping at the birthday party of Mrs. Stella Okoli.

An eyewitness who was at the party who confirmed the sad news and said: “It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today, and after performing, she slumped.

She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it.”

Just few days ago, Cardiac arrests Ifeanyi Ubah, slumps, dies with his governorship dreams

It happened in his London hotel days after ₦71m gift to APC.

He had embarked on the London trip two days ago.

Ubah, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil, was said to have died in London, the United Kingdom.

He would have been 53 on September 3.

The lawmaker’s death comes days after his campaign council donated a whooping ₦71 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State to bolster the party’s presence and strength ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

A breakdown of the donation includes ₦50 million from Senator Ubah himself, ₦5 million each from Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi), and Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), ₦3 million from Lord Michael Mbanefo, ₦2 million from Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front), and ₦1 million from Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma.

The gesture was part of his pledge to support the party and enhance its effectiveness in the South-East state.

Since the oil mogul’s entrance into the APC, there has been a noticeable increase in the party’s strength and support in the region.

Ubah was billed to seek the APC ticket to contest the Anambra State governorship election next year.

In 2014, Ubah contested the 2014 Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party but lost the race.

On February 24, 2019, Ubah was declared the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections on the platform of the Young Progressive Party but defected to APC.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2023 but later defected to the ruling APC.

He was the founder of a Nigerian daily newspaper, The Authority. He also founded the Ifeanyi Ubah FC, a football club in the Nigeria Premier League, following its purchase as Gabros International Football Club. He also founded a foundation named after him; Ifeanyi

Ubah was married to Uchenna Ubah, a Business Administration graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, with whom he had five children.

.