Onyeka Onwenu married a Yoruba Muslim in 1984, Survived Breast Cancer,..her life & times

Multi-Talented Artist

Onyeka Onwenu is a Singer/Songwriter, Actress, Television Journalist and Social Critic and Politician.

She was the Director General of the National Center for Women Development in Abuja, Nigeria. This Government Parastatal, which she managed for two and a half years, is responsible for Advocacy, Promotion, Research on issues concerning Women in Nigeria, as well as Training and Skills Acquisition Programs in such areas as ICT, Small Business Start-Ups, Catering, Dress Making, Knitting, etc.

In 1981, with the release of her first Album, Endless Life, she had described her MUSIC As “African Pop”. Decades later, that description is still apt. You will hear traces of Highlife, Afrobeat, Blues, Jazz, Igbo Spiritual and even Juju, a typical Yoruba beat. Her Music speaks to the listener about the central and humanistic values of love, unity, peaceful coexistence, respect for the rights of all as well as pride in oneself.

In an interview, The ace singer and actress revealed that she got married to a Yoruba Muslim in 1984 and the union produced two sons named Tijani Ogunlende and Ibrahim Ogunlende. Ibrahim later changed his name to Abraham.

Was married? So she divorced Ogunlende? Onyeka took being private to new heights. There were speculations for years but no one knew anything about her private life for certainty

Ms Onwenu, who has always kept her life private, made this revelation in her new memoir titled ‘My Father’s Daughter’.

In the autobiography, the 68-year-old movie star revealed how she fell in love decades ago and how the union produced her two sons — Tijani and Ibrahim.

“Yes, I was married. I married a man I fell in love with in 1984,” she said. “We have two children: Tijani and Ibrahim. (Ibrahim later changed the first letter of his name from I to A, and thus became Abraham.) My husband is Yoruba, and was a Muslim when we met.”

Onyeka can hide things .YOUNEWS recalls how back in those days when she was pregnant for her first son , rumor was so strong that she was just inseminated by one University professor just to have a baby and remain single.

She remained unruffled and refused to yield to pressure and gossip to reveal who is the father of the boys until about 35 years later

There were however allegations that Mr Ogunlende was happily married before Onyeka gate crashed into the union and she dared not make noise then because the legal wife was spoiling for roforofo fight.

By the time Onyeka had the second baby, the senior wife calmed down but part of the settlement was for her to shut up about the man and she never lived under same roof with him.

They are all in the US,.

Mr Ogunlende, was the former owner of Copperfield in Alakara area of mushin then. Copperfield was men boutique that stocked the best of French suites then.

In 2020, Onyeka Onwenu revealed that she had undergone surgery for an undisclosed health issue.

She later confirmed that she had been diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a type of breast cancer. After undergoing treatment, she announced that she was cancer-free.