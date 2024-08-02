EndBadGovernance Protest turns violent, looting in Kano, 24-hour curfew imposed

It initially began peacefully, but YOUNEWS understands that hoodlums later began looting.

Protesters breached security at Government House where Governor Abba Yusuf was to address them. They first lit bonfire in front of Government House before they tried to overpower security forces who forced them out with teargas and water canon.

Across the state, hoodlums had a field day vandalising government properties and breaking into warehouses and stores.

The newly built Nigeria Communication Commission Industrial Park in Kano State.

Hoodlums loot the NCC Industrial in Kano State

Photos and videos circulating online show the hoodlums setting the building on fire and making off with valuable equipment like computers, furniture, and electronics.

YOUNEWS learnt, there were also different reports of killings, the governor had to declare 24-hour curfew.

According to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, the 24-hour curfew in the state became necessary after the protest against economic hardship in the state turned violent.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision comes after an Emergency State Security Council meeting dedicated to addressing the escalating violence and disruptions that have emerged amid civil demonstrations.

Tofa said to safeguard lives and preserve public and private property, the decision to implement a curfew was made unanimously during the emergency meeting.

“The imposition of this curfew is a necessary measure to restore order and ensure the safety of our communities.

“It is paramount that we protect our citizens from further harm and preserve the sanctity of our state’s institutions and businesses,” he said.

The governor called on all citizens to remain vigilant and united during this challenging time.

“Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals to divide us.

“Together, we can navigate these challenges and fortify our resolve to build a stronger, more resilient Kano State,” he said.

The statement noted that all security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure full compliance with the curfew, and citizens are urged to heed this directive for their safety and the well-being of all.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, confirmed the destruction of the technology hub in Kano, just days before its scheduled launch.

The Digital Innovation Park, designed to support Nigeria’s technical talent accelerator program (3MTT), was set ablaze and looted during the protests on today Thursday.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters,” Tijani stated in a post via X on Thursday.

The incident occurred as part of wider unrest in Kano, where protesters targeted the yet-to-be-commissioned Nigeria Communication Commission Industrial Park.

The minister characterised the damage as a setback for the journey to deepening the workforce for technology and creating job opportunities for the youth.

“Millions of Naira down the drain,” Tijani said.

