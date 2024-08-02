Scores die across Nigeria as #EndBadGovernance Protest begins

Flow of Blood, and death is part of what characterised the first day of #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria.

A police officer was also murdered on Thursday during the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest.

Some police officers were also injured while some stations were razed by hoodlums who disguised as protesters.

Planned and scheduled to be peaceful a nationwide protest against hunger and rising cost of living is currently ongoing. August 1st is the first day.

Some Nigerians had also scheduled the protest to call on President Bola Tinubu-led government to look into their plight.

According to the organisers who tagged the demonstration ,#EndBadGovernance it was supposed to hold simultaneously across the nation, peacefully.

However, the widespread demonstration across geopolitical zones, did not remain calm as it was in the early morning hours.

Day one of the planned nationwide hardship protests, , turned violent in most parts of the north, claiming at least 30 lives in parts of the region. While 16 lives were lost in a Borno suicide bomber attack, six protesters were reported killed in Niger state and three in Kano. The exercise was characterised by looting and confrontation with security operatives.

At least one of the youths who barricaded a road at Abuja was gunned down in the ensuing confusion.

Some kilometer from Asokoro, young took control of Zuba-Kuba expressway, restricting human and vehicular movements.

In another part of Abuja, hundreds of protesters marched from Maraba, Nyanya into Asokoro after outnumbering policemen and soldiers. The protesters who were mainly Okada riders defied teargas and gunshots as they trooped out in numbers.

In neighbouring Niger State, at least six persons were shot dead by security operatives who were trying to restore calm.

The victims were said to have been killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge a group of protesters who mounted barricade on a section of Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Passengers and motorists were trapped on the road for hours.

Some policemen who were around the barricade could not control the youths who outnumbered them.

However, a reinforcement team was sent to the scene where pandemonium occurred.

Among those killed was said to be Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, who was hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet reportedly hit Isa on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ division where protesters had assembled.

A nephew of the deceased told Daily Trust that his uncle was on his bike when the bullet fired to disperse the protesters hit him on his chest and he died on the spot.

In Katsina, aggrieved youths stormed the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari but did not gain access. However, they lit bonfire while expressing disapproval of the hardship in the land. They also marched to the Emir’s palace.

As the protests go berserk in the Yauri local government area of Kebbi state, a stray bullet allegedly fired by marine police near the Yauri river has killed a businessman in his shop where he sells plastics

In Jigawa, aggrieved youths set the head office of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on fire and attacked houses of some politicians. They also looted government warehouse and destroyed facilities.

At least, two persons were reportedly killed in the violence.

In Kano, protesters breached security at Government House where Governor Abba Yusuf was to address them. They first lit bonfire in front of Government House before they tried to overpower security forces who forced them out with teargas and water canon.

Across the state, hoodlums had a field day vandalising government properties and breaking into warehouses and stores. A complex of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) which was set for commissioning was looted and torched. Among items looted were furniture, electronic gadgets.

There were also different reports of killings. The governor had to declare 24-hour curfew.

In Borno, four persons were shot dead at a filling station. The deaths were recorded after the government of Governor Babagana Zulum and security operatives agreed for a curfew following the negative trend of the protest.

In Yobe, curfew was declared in three LGAs, including Potiskum, were government properties were torched.

The Federal Government and leadership of security agencies have not reacted to the widespread violence that marred the protest.

Although the Tinubu administration had repeatedly warned that the protest could be hijacked by hoodlums.