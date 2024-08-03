Protests organizers disagree over Call-Off

Just two days into the billed 10 days Nationwide protests, organizers are already singing discordant tunes.

To called off, or not to, is the issue. Some are insisting that the protesters have made their point.

Propagated on social media, the nationwide protests against economic hardship started on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and have been scheduled to stretch till August 10 across all states of the Federation as well as the nation’s capital Abuja.

The lawyer to the protest organisers, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, in a statement on Friday, called for the suspension of the protest, saying it had been hijacked by hoodlums.

He appealed that the protest be stopped immediately to avoid more casualties.

His call for suspension is coming out as the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests enter the second day.

The human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa is asking youths to suspend the demonstrations and embrace dialogue with the government.

“Though the intention of the organisers was to achieve peaceful and well-coordinated protests, it would seem that fifth columnists and some angry persons infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to derail their laudable mission,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“I appeal to the protesters to withdraw themselves from their various protest grounds and to suspend the protests immediately and indefinitely, to give room for meaningful dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Given that the protests were said to have been hijacked by sponsored agents, it is necessary to avoid further losses and casualties.

“The organisers of the protests and their representatives should embrace dialogue with the government,” he said.

The lawyer to the Take It Back Movement, one of the groups that organised the protests, regretted some deaths and losses recorded during the demonstrations, saying it was not the goal of the protests.

He expressed his “sincere condolences to the employers and families of the security personnel and also to the protesters, praying to God to comfort them and to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had on the eve of the protests on Wednesday urged the organisers to reduce the 10-day action to one day.

But reacting, an activist, Omoyele Sowore, said the call for suspension was Adegboruwa’s view and not that of the organisers.

He said, “No, he has made it clear that it is his private opinion. “

Director of Mobilisation, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, also said the protest would be called off when their demands had been met.

He said, “We don’t agree. He doesn’t speak for us. The protest will be suspended when the government meet our demands. Anything short of that would not pack us out of the streets.”

Some of the demands of the protesters include the restoration of petrol subsidies and the forex regime. They also want the government to address food shortages, unemployment and wasteful spending by those in power. Other demands are immediate reforms of the electoral umpire INEC and anti-graft agency EFCC with renewed vigour in the fight against corrupt politicians.