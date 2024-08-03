Tinubu succumbs to pressure, addresses Nigerians on Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am.

But before and during the protest meaningful Nigerian have been calling in Mr President to address the nation.

As the nationwide protests to end bad governance entered its second day, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi had called on President Bola Tinubu to address the nation to help alleviate the rising tension in the country.

Obi, speaking at his residence in Onitsha in Anambra State, emphasised the need for the President to directly engage with the public and address their legitimate concerns.

“My appeal is for the President to come out and address the nation. He is the one elected by the people and holds their mandate. At such critical times, he should not rely on aides or appointees to communicate with the public,” he asserted.

The lawyer to the protest organisers, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, in a statement on Friday, berated the President for not engaging the organisers at the earlier stage, Adegboruwa warned that no leader should ever take the citizens for granted again.

He said, “Notice of this protest was given many weeks ago, yet nothing was done to engage the organisers of the protests in order to address the issues raised in their charter of demands.

It is the same way that the government ignores several strike notices issued by the Labour unions until they eventually snowball into strike actions. This should not be so.”

Now, YOUNEWS can categorically say that what they have been clamouring for will happen tomorrow, as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement on Saturday titled ‘President Tinubu to address the nation.’

He urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

The statement added, “The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.”

Protesters have continued to hit the streets in Lagos, Oyo, Abuja and other states as they call for, among others, the reversal of fuel subsidy removal and the skyrocketing price of goods and services in the country.

The #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest has, however, been marred with looting by hoodlums in Kano and other northern regions with the police going after the culprits to recover some items.