Bobrisky regains freedom from Kirikiri Prison today, Monday

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka, Bobrisky has been released from prison today (Monday, August 5, 2024).

The social media celebrity was released on Monday morning after serving six months imprisonment.

Okuneye who is in Kirikiri Prison Lagos was on April 12, 2024 jailed for six months by the Federal High Court, Lagos, having pleaded guilty to Naira abuse, without an option of fine.

The Chief Judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, had during the sentencing said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others who are found abusing and mutilating the naira.

Before the sentencing, the judge asked Okuneye about his sex, and he quickly replied that he was a man.

He however ruled that the jail term commenced on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.

YOUNEWS understands that Okuneye has been well behaved since his detention, saying that he even bought chairs for the prison.

It was also learnt that he has reconciled with his best friend, Nollywood actor and politician, Tonto Dike, as she was said to have visited him in the prison.