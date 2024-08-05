Gov orders 24-Hr Curfew on Jos as Protestd turn Food Looting

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos/Bukuru metropolis in the state capital in order to tackle the actions of some persons who have taken undue advantage of the nationwide protest to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Sunday night, the governor said the curfew is effective from 12 midnight on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

According to the statement, the governor in consultation with state security agencies, took this decision after reviewing the situation.

It said criminal elements, armed with daggers, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, broke into shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction in Jos and looted foodstuffs and other valuable items.

“The curfew is in the best interest of all citizens and everyone should comply fully to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

“The governor has directed security agencies in the state to ensure the total enforcement of the curfew across the Local Government Area.

“He warned those planning to unleash further terror on innocent citizens to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

‘The governor also called on the relevant security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties to prevent any potential disruptions to law and order. He also directed the security agencies in the state to ensure the total enforcement of the curfew across Jos/Bukuru Metropolis.

