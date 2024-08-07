Russian Flags at Protests: 90 arrested, 4 Politicians on probe

By Felix Mordi and Onome Jackson

The degenerating #EndBadGovernance protests rocking some parts of the Northern states of Nigeria, during which the protesters flagrantly displayed foreign flags and called for military intervention, have raised concerns in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

YOUNEWS understands that Nigeria’s security agencies are investigating at least four politicians from the country’s northern part over the use of Russian flags by #EndBadGovernance protesters.

The political bigwigs, who hail from Katsina, Kaduna and Kano states, were principal actors who instigated the use of Russian flags among demonstrators in the north to fan the embers for an unconstitutional regime change.

Another source also said, “There is evidence of external influence mainly involving the politicians who are conniving with a West African and European country to cause mayhem and promote the use of the flags we are seeing. They want to do here what they did in some other countries.”

The nationwide protests against hardship and hunger took a dangerous dimension on Monday, with protesters in some Northern states waving the Russian flag as they chanted “Tinubu must go.”

Protesters in Kaduna were seen waving the Russian flag and chanting in Hausa, “Tinubu ze soka’ kaa’sa,” which translates to, “Tinubu must step down.”

The treasonable felonious acts, amidst violent protests, are perpetrated in Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina states, the Nigeria Police have disclosed.

Investigation conducted by the Police authorities revealed that organizers of the protests in these states, played on the naivety of innocent children to lure them into participating in the unpatriotic and criminal acts, of which over 90 of the protesters have been arrested, including the tailors who sewed the flags and some of their sponsors.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend others who sponsored the production of the flags and fuelled these treasonable acts”, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a press statement.

According to the FPRO, “The display of foreign flags and calls for a military takeover constitute a clear treasonable offence, revealing the motives of protest organizers to destabilize Nigeria’s democratic government”.

Police investigation on the tactics of “fifth columnists and non-state actors”, to exploit the economic hardship protests to further their nefarious goals, was in concordance with actionable intelligence at its disposal, adding that evidence abound that the sponsors have paid significant sums to exploit the hardship protests, brainwashed and misled innocent children into aiding the campaign against the government.

The statement observed that, following the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address on August 4, which doused hitherto heightened tensions, “some groups persist in subversive campaigns in the form of violent and unlawful protests, characterized by the destruction of public infrastructure and private property, looting, display of foreign flags, and calls for a military takeover”.

“These individuals and groups will be treated as subversive agents and charged accordingly”, Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, the he Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has directed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Northwest and Northeast zones, DIGs Bala Ciroma, and Bello Makwashi, respectively, to take charge of operations in the states within the two geo-political zones where subversive campaigns are ongoing under the guise of protests.

The two DIGs, according to the statement, have been given a clearcut directive to stabilizing the situation and prevent further violence in the affected states.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated that the use of foreign flags during protests and openly calling for a military takeover of the government is a capital offence under the Nigerian law, while cautioning the youths to be wary of individuals and groups turning protests into business ventures, funded by local or foreign sponsors, with the aim to destabilize the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force salutes Nigerians who have refused to participate in and, indeed, spoke out against the ill-timed protest out of sheer patriotism and belief in the government’s genuine efforts to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth.

“We also acknowledge the patriotism of those who peacefully participated in the protests but withdrew when they turned violent, and those who heeded the President’s call to embrace dialogue by withdrawing from the protests.

“The NPF remains committed to maintaining peace, protecting the nation’s heritage, and working with the public to ensure the safety and stability of Nigeria”, the statement concluded.

Russia, an Eastern power currently mired in a cold war with the West, has been blamed for several unconstitutional changes of government in West African countries such as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, and among others.

The Nigerian military on Monday said persons flying the Russian flag were committing treason and will, therefore, be “prosecuted”. It also said it is investigating those who are instigating the move and will “take serious action” against them.

“That is totally unacceptable…that is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such,” said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday