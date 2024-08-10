EndBadGovernance protest Day 10 Climaxes with 1million-man march today !

Organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest are prepare for a one million-man march today !

The protest, scheduled to last for 10 days is expected to climax today,

The organising groups threatened to lock down the entire country today (Saturday) to press home their demands.

Already, massive cops deployment in flashpoints has been done by government, in anticipation.

Hundreds of policemen and security operatives have been deployed in major cities across the country as organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest prepare for a one million-man march today.

The protest, has been marred by killings and attacks on protesters and journalists.

The nationwide protesters are demanding a reversal of the fuel subsidy removal, an increase in the minimum wage to N250,000, and an end to bad governance, among other issues.

Although the protest appeared to have lost steam in some parts of the country, momentum was sustained in states like Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, and Bauchi.

In a statement on Friday, the National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, said the August 10 protest would represent a pivotal moment in the nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign.

He said, “The Take It Back Movement, along with other organisers and organisations, will lead a one-million-man protest in each of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on August 10.

“This event will mark a critical juncture in our nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign, which began on August 1, 2024.

“It started as a planned 10-day protest but has evolved into a sustained and widespread movement, drawing participants from every corner of Nigeria and the Diaspora.”

Juwon also demanded the release of the protesters and organisers arrested by security agents.

He said, “On the troubling matter of unlawful arrests, we unequivocally condemn the detention of Michael Adaramoye (Lenin), Babatunde Oluajo, and others who were arrested on August 5, and on previous and subsequent days. Their continued imprisonment by the DSS and the police is a gross violation of their rights. We demand their immediate release and call for an end to these unjust detentions.”