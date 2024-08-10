Home » Trending » Business » FG okays another Price Increase for Prepaid Meters

FG okays another Price Increase for Prepaid Meters

YouNews August 10, 2024 Business, Events, Passion, Trending Leave a comment 2,492 Views

The Ikeja Electric company has announced an approved upward review for single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.

The new prices mean Nigerians applying for prepaid meters in August will pay 5% more compared to July.

The changes in prepaid meters reflect the fluctuation of the naira in the foreign exchange markets.

According to the company, a single-phase pre-paid meter will now cost an average of N124,700, up from the previous price of N118,357 announced in July.

Nigerians in need of three-phase pre-paid meters will pay an average of N213,387, up from the previous rate of N206,722.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in a circular had promised to guarantee that metres were priced fairly and reasonably for both MAPs and end-use customers.

The circular reads:

“Ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allows for a viable return on investment.
“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users.
“Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Presidency carpets Atiku, says he’s diminishing

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar this evening tweeted the absurd, warning security agencies against using ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023