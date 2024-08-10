FG okays another Price Increase for Prepaid Meters

The Ikeja Electric company has announced an approved upward review for single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.

The new prices mean Nigerians applying for prepaid meters in August will pay 5% more compared to July.

The changes in prepaid meters reflect the fluctuation of the naira in the foreign exchange markets.

According to the company, a single-phase pre-paid meter will now cost an average of N124,700, up from the previous price of N118,357 announced in July.

Nigerians in need of three-phase pre-paid meters will pay an average of N213,387, up from the previous rate of N206,722.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in a circular had promised to guarantee that metres were priced fairly and reasonably for both MAPs and end-use customers.

The circular reads:

“Ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allows for a viable return on investment.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users.

“Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities.”