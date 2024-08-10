Police suprise citizens with reason behind NLC hqt. Raid

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given a reason for its search operation at Labour House, headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

And expectedly, many are wondering on the believability of the narratives

“Targeting A Criminal’, who has a rented shop within the building..yet doors of offices were pulled down, books carted away” a public affairs analyst says it’s just an incredible storyline.

Police should listen to herself, he added.

Masked policemen in black shirts stormed Labour House on Wednesday night.

Heavily armed Policemen and others in mufti had late Wednesday night invaded the NLC Headquarters, Abuja, commonly known as Labour House.

The stern looking policemen stormed the Labour House some few minutes to 9 pm and ransacked both the Second and 10th floors.

According to information, “They broke into second floor and ransacked offices including a bookshop and carted away several materials including books claiming that the materials were used to incite and organise the recent protest.”

The officers who reportedly said they were in search of sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protest were said to have carted away books and some other items.

The NLC which described the act as condemnable had given the police an ultimatum to return the books.

In a statement on Friday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Spokesperson, said the NLC was not the target of the operation but an individual who a shop within Labour House for his “criminal” activities.

“Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.”

“This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

“We emphasise that this operation had no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership. The NLC Secretariat was not the focus of the operation, which was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation.

“The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.”

NLC has said ” All lovers of democracy and rule of law should condemn this dastardly action of the nation’s law enforcement agents who took laws into their hands to invade the NLC Headquaters.

The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.

“Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.”