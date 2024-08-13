Couple in Passport tearing saga claim it’s Skit to avoid arrest

A Nigerian woman named Favour Igiebor, who tore up her husband’s passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, could face a jail term as punishment for her actions if found guilty, according to the Nigeria Immigration Service Act of 2015 (as amended).

But there are smart moves been made as the couple changed the senero to skit because of a government agency (Nigerian Immigration) that got involved.

To escape prosecution they changed it to skit.

The NIS had on Monday revealed that it had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the destruction of a man’s passport by his wife, identified as Favour Igiebor, stating that she had been summoned for questioning.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the NIS, Kenneth Udo, described Igiebor’s action as a violation of Nigerian law.

The investigation was prompted by a viral video showing Igiebor destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport, reportedly belonging to her husband, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

In response to his wife’s recent video, the man who didn’t disclose his name, said he chose to remain silent because he believed the issue could be resolved “as a family.”

“My wife has posted something this morning. I don’t want to say anything, but I will leave you to watch the video. It is on various social media sites. I have the full clips.

“She didn’t know that I had someone with my phone because my friend and I came down here to do some things. I will post the full clip. I never expected that she would come out and say what she said. These are some thing that we can resolve as a family,” he said.

Public Affairs Analysts are unhappy with the development, “The length they are taking skit to in Nigeria now, someone will take ritual bathe in the market in broad daylight and call it skit for us we will all accept it.”

Skit or no skit they will still arrest the woman because she made it look real and it’s embarrassing to NIS.

“The NIS D.G shouldn’t allow this to slide so that it will serve as deterrent to others who might be planning or thinking of doing same thing.

Many who had suspected that it was a Skit, from the beginning, said : “As soon as I watched it I knew it was a skit without actually recognising them. I didn’t see no passport, all I saw were bits of paper on the floor and I just hissed !!

I said it from the beginning because the lady supposed to be arrested at the airport for tearing a passport . It is a criminal offence from the section 3:5:6 of nigeria constitutional law.

A source mentioned, I don’t trust those officials at the airport. The immigration/ customs. Money might have changed hands and they taught her how to change the story.

One airport source , in his own estimation ,however said,: The matter is not a skit.The husband wanted to preserve his wife from prosecution of NIS which has launched investigation into the matter.

Because, somebody stood there saying that was how the woman behaving when they were aboard in a plane.

I thought, that husband still loves his wife and wanted to preserve her from prosecution of NIS.

“It is not a skit; they are just trying to do damage control after they have realized the consequence of her offense.

And who in his or her right sense create content with something of such?

Passport are government property.

I said it form the first time I saw the video.I said they are content creators that want to generated traffic on their page.

They will suffer for it. You cannot tear Nigeria’s passport and call it a skit; even if it is expired, it is still not your property.

Their matters are on National news, and the jail term is 12 months; I believe that was what scared them. They should not fool us, it is not a skit.

They should be dealt with. Total abuse on our Passport. This should teach people lesson. Skit or no skit. There should be limitations to all this nonsense.