Gospel Musician, Aduke Gold, is dead !.her touching life story

Fast-rising gospel singer, Aduke Ajayi, better known as Aduke Gold is dead !

Information about cause of her death is still sketchy.

YOUNEWS learnt, Aduke Gold Ajayi died late Monday, 12 August, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.

News of her death, was broken by veteran gospel singer, Esther Igbekele on her Facebook page.

She was billed to commence her annual United Kingdom tour later in the month.

“She’s suppose to come to the UK next week for her annual tour, so so saddened

“We spoke three weeks ago about her tour to the UK, I’m supposed to pick her at the airport, to an extent we were close,” one of her school mates lamented while mourning her demise.

Just so so respectful and amicable, friends , pals and fans woke up this morning ,to hear news of her death.

She rose through the ranks and file of rated gospel artists in Nigeria and beyond

Her major last outing was on July 31st 2022, the birthday celebrations of Madam LYTA HOTELS.

She was one young lady who is steadily climbing up the ladder of recognition in the gospel ministry.

Though the gospel industry is as competitive as its secular music counterpart, Aduke Gold was determined to serenade her fans and other gospel music lovers with soul lifting songs.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Aduke Gold shared her grass–to-grace story just to prove that she didn’t let her troubled past stop her from reaching her goals.

She said “I have once upon a time hawked slippers, yam, fried fish. I remember when we used to pack the heads of fish at frozen foods store; (we would) lie to them that we wanted to cook it for our dog. Maybe that’s why I love bones; I know how to make Abacha stove with sawdust.

“I can cook with firewood very well, when there was no money for kerosene. I can explain that kind of abuse which is trending now very well, even as a small child I have been there. Yes, I said yes, it still triggers, the journey of music is a very adventurous one, from one slave master to a heart breaker.”

Aduke Gold further revealed that she just saw her late mother’s photo for the first time.

Her latest single ‘’ Nitori 0go’’ literally translated ‘Because of Glory’ is an eight-track album which has been getting good reviews on her Instagram page.

Aduke Gold has also announced that she would be holding a live Praise concert with the respected Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi of Love of Christ Generation Church today.

One would have thought that Aduke Gold grew up cushioned with her parents doting over her, however, Aduke Gold revealed in one of her interviews that she was an orphan at age four.

She said that she never had anyone to call her real father or mother. As if that was not enough she battled with a bad case of vertigo (fainting every time.)

She had her first degree in History and International Relations from Lagos State University, on a scholarship programme sponsored by Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, the then Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Lagos state.

Aduke Gold also has a higher degree in Child Psychology, with a Diploma in Montessori method of education from the United Kingdom.

She has other diploma’s in Special Education, Aquaculture, Cake making, Cookery and Decoration, Music rudiment, business, and piano respectively. She’s also gifted in dealing with children with special needs like autism, cerebral palsy and dyslexia.