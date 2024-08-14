Gospel Singer Aduke Gold dies of Fibroid !

Aduke Gold, a gospel singer known Aduke Gold died of Fibroid

YOUNEWS understands that the Christian vocalist died on Monday while being treated at University College Hospital in Ibadan, Nigeria.

She died during operation. We learnt the gospel artist was battling the illness in the two months prior to her death.

It became large, worrisome and discomforting that she opted for operation, after trying several local, orthodox treatments.

Aduke Gold’s case is more like that of late celebrated Publisher if Classique magazine, May Ellen Ezekiel.

YOUNEWS recalls She married Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nigerian actor. She had a daughter named Nichole Onome from her previous marriage. On March 23, 1996 She died following complications that arose after a surgery on her to remove fibroid at the age of 39.

She had two surgeries earlier also to remove fibroid, then another surgery, on the 23 March 1996 which led to her death.

In Aduke Gold’s case , she didn’t survive the operation. She didn’t come back to life , after the operation.

On Tuesday evening, YOUNEWS learnt Aduke Gold’s remains was moved from UCH, Ibadan to Lagos