Ex-CAF President Issa Hayatou For Burial tomorrow, Friday

The former CAF President, Issa Hayatou who died a week ago in Paris will be buried in his native home, Garoua on Friday.

His remains, according to family sources, will leave Paris today and arrive at Nsimelen International Airport Yaounde.

On the same day, there will be a wake keep in his Yaoundé residence till dawn.

The next day, the body of Hayatou who was a Prince of the Garoua lamidat, will be buried according to Islamic rights. A lamidat is a traditional Muslim chiefdom in northern Cameroon.

In a related development, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr. Bolaji Ojo-Oba, has described the late Hayatou, as a big loss to football and humanity, adding the Cameroonian

“The news about the death of former CAF President Hayatou came as a shock because I was looking forward to sending him my felicitations on his birthday,” Ojo-Oba, a former CAF and FIFA Security Manager stated.

He stated further “You can just imagine how deeply shocked I was when I heard about his passing but having said that, I’m consoled that President Hayatou did his very best for African football.

“His tenure witnessed monumental development across the continent and we can never forget his good ideals.”

“I think to say Hayatou was a true servant of African football’ is an obvious statement because he devoted all his life to the growth and development of African football, “the former Oyo State Commissioner for Sports noted.

The legendary African football Chief passed away at the age of 77.

Issa Hayatou holds the record as the longest serving CAF President.

He was at the Presidentof African football for 29 years, before losing to challenger Ahmad of Madagascar in 2017 in what was a major shakeup for the sport on the continent.

Issa Hayatou caused of death is currently not officially out.

Reports of the death of former Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Issa Hayatou in March this year was dismissed as false.

Initial claims stated that the long-serving football administrator had passed away in his native Cameroon due to illness, but sources close to Hayatou have confirmed that he is still alive.

Hayatou served as CAF president for 29 years before being defeated in the 2017 election by Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.

During his tenure, he also held positions as a FIFA vice president and acting president following Sepp Blatter’s suspension.

However, Hayatou’s reputation was tarnished when he was banned for one year by FIFA’s ethics committee in 2021 for breaching “duty of loyalty” rules.

He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000).

The ban was imposed after an investigation revealed that Hayatou had signed CAF into an anti-competitive agreement with French media rights agency LagardÃ¨re Sport.

Despite his fall from grace, Hayatou retains his honorary membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which he received after his 15-year membership ended in 2016.

Meanwhile, the current CAF president, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has said the death is a big lost to Africa.