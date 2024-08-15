Female Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun to Succeed Ariwoola

There are indications that Nigeria’s next Chief Justice will be a female.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is poised to succeed the incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, currently the most senior justice of the Supreme Court following Ariwoola, is expected to assume the position.

Justice Ariwoola, who is set to retire on August 22 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, will hand over the reins to Justice Kekere-Ekun. Should she assume office, Justice Kekere-Ekun will become Nigeria’s second female Chief Justice, following in the footsteps of Mariam Aloma Mukhtar, who served as CJN from July 2012 to November 2014.

At 66 years old, Justice Kekere-Ekun could serve as CJN for up to four years, a tenure longer than the average two years that most of her predecessors held the position. With 11 years of experience at the Supreme Court, Justice Kekere-Ekun will not only become the next CJN but also chair the National Judicial Council (NJC), responsible for overseeing the appointment, promotion, and discipline of judges nationwide.

The role of CJN is pivotal as the head of the judicial branch of government, presiding over the Supreme Court and the NJC. The office is governed by the Nigerian Constitution and can only be vacated due to death, reaching the age of 70, or through impeachment by the Senate, which requires a supermajority vote.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest judicial authority in the country, and its decisions are final. The appointment of the CJN is made by the President, following a recommendation by the NJC, and is subject to confirmation by the Senate.