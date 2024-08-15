Tinubu tackles food crisis with 2 bold steps

President Bola Tinubu is burning the cylinder from both ends to ameliorate high cost of food items in the Nigerian market.

He has ordered that implementation of zero per cent import duty and exemption of Value-Added Tax on basic food items starts now !

In a similar vein, to boost harvest, tackle food insecurity, Mr President as Commander in Chief of the armed forces if Nigeria given order to the Defence Headquarters.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the approval by Mr President on import duty waivers in a letter to the Nigeria Customs Service dated August 8, 2024.

Responding, the Comptroller-General of the NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, instructed officials of the service to commence enforcement measures.

So to tackle food crisis, the Nigeria Customs Service has been directed to start the implementation of the zero per cent import duty and exemption of Value-Added Tax on basic food items.

YOUNEWS is aware that Food commodities include maize, husked brown rice, wheat, grain beans, and millet are listed

And the policy is restricted to the items listed and is effective from July 15 to December 31, 2024.

Importers applying for the duty waiver must have milling capacity and a verifiable backward integration programme.

The importation of these items shall be limited to investors with milling capacity and a verifiable Backward Integration Programme for some of the items.”

The deputy director further stated that the finance ministry would provide the list of importers and approved quotas during the implementation period.

On modalities, YOUNEWS understands that extract from the letter states;

The Federal Ministry of Finance shall from time to time, during the implementation period, furnish the Nigeria Customs Service with the list of importers and their approved quotas to guide the importation of the basic food items. Ensure wide circulation for strict compliance.

YOUNEWS learnt that the move is a huge sacrifice on the part of Federal Government, as she would lose about N188bn in revenue due to the suspension of import duties on food commodities.

Already troops have been deployed across farms in the northern parts of the country, especially in the North West and North Central.

The deployment will enabled several farmers’ access to their farm for a hitch-free planting season towards a bumper harvest.

According to the military high command, the deployment was to ensure the adequate protection of farmers from bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

Farmers have been a major target for bandits and terrorists who levied them indiscriminately, destroyed their produce, kidnapped and even killed them in some instances.

In the first quarter of this year, over 332 farmers were killed across the country. This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year, from January to June 2023, when at least 128 farmers lost their lives.

A recent report by SBM Intelligence, said farmers in the North paid an estimated sum of N139m as farm levies to bandits who demanded at least N224m between 2020 and 2023.

YOUNEWS affirm that many of the farmers in the Northern part of Nigeria had flee and still fleeing to Southern parts of the country for protection, mostly doing motorbike riding and other minear jobs.

Several farmers have been forced to leave the rural areas as a result of incessant killings by armed herders and relocated to urban areas.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, confirmed that security presence had increased in farms across the country.

He, however, called on the government to eradicate insecurity to attain food sufficiency.

Ibrahim said, “There is definitely some remarkable security improvement around our farms across the food baskets in the North Central and North West. We therefore appreciate the effort and unreservedly commend the administrations at all levels for that.

