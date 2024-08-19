Tinubu’s 2nd overseas trip in a week, one siezed aircrafts released

President Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital. The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France,

Two days ago, the Nigerian leader returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea.

He is now using the

Airbus A330, that was detained in France as a result of a French court order obtained by Zhongshan.

The the reason for the visit, not stated .But there are clear indication that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had a scheduled meeting with President Macron of France early next week.

As a gesture of goodwill, Zhongshan had lifted the seizure of that aircraft immediately over the weekend, when it was made know that President Tinubu need it for a trip.

Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, the Chinese firm which dragged Nigeria to international courts, over alleged breach of agreement, announced the release of one of the three Presidential jets seized based on the order of a French court.

This will allow it to be used for the President’s trip.

The firm seized a Dassault Falcon 7X, a Boeing 737-7N6/BBJ and an Airbus A330-243 belonging to the federal government of Nigeria, stationed at Paris-Le Bourget and Basel-Mulhouse airports.

This is as a result of a contract was revoked by the Ogun state government in 2016.