Aduke Gold’s burial @ Ikorodu on Friday, August, 23, 2024

Aduke Gold, musician born in Ilesha Osun state, passed away on Monday, August 12th while undergoing treatment at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

She was buried at Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday 23 August, 2024.

Shortly after her death, various reasons were suggested, with some claiming she passed away due to complications from a fibroid surgery, while others believed it had a spiritual cause.

Amid the controversies, the singer’s family has clarified that she died after battling cervical cancer.

The funeral rites were marked by emotions as four undertakers were seen dancing with the coffin, which was adorned with flowers and the name ‘ADUKE.’

Family, friends, and colleagues joined the procession, creating an emotional scene as they made their way to the burial site.

A white car, decorated with floral tributes and the name ‘ADUKE,’ accompanied the funeral procession, eliciting expressions of sympathy from passersby and well-wishers.

During the burial service, tributes were paid to Aduke Gold, stating her contributions and impact on the gospel music scene.

Her elder brother, Aderounmu Ajayi, a cleric, addressed the media, clarifying that earlier reports suggesting her death was due to fibroid surgery were incorrect.

He urged the public to pray for the family and respect their grief during this difficult time.

The Artistes Night, held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Ayanleye Primary School, had already set the tone for the emotional farewell.

Fellow musicians and band members performed tributes, celebrating Aduke Gold’s life and career.

A well-known OAP and radio broadcaster, a close friend of Aduke, also shared his reflections, describing her as a humble, God-fearing person whose spirit-filled songs touched many lives.

Aduke Gold’s case is more like that of late celebrated Publisher if Classique magazine, May Ellen Ezekiel.

YOUNEWS recalls She married Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nigerian actor. She had a daughter named Nichole Onome from her previous marriage. On March 23, 1996 She died following complications that arose after a surgery on her to remove fibroid at the age of 39.

She had two surgeries earlier also to remove fibroid, then another surgery, on the 23 March 1996 which led to her death.

In Aduke Gold’s case , she didn’t survive the operation. She didn’t come back to life , after the operation.

