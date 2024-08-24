Knocks on Tinubu over, to & fro, travels to swear in new CJN

Tinubu cut short his trip to France to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Friday ,August 23, 2024 morning at the Council

President Bola Tinubu eturn to France today, Friday August 23.

The president had cut short his earlier trip to France to swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Tinubu’s critics are however saying,

“Illiteracy is a disease, that’s why he can’t understand that The Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun could have been sworn upon the retirement of the CJN as the acting CJN regardless of who won the election and regardless of if her son supported the government in power or not. “

Kekere-Ekun’s inauguration makes her the second female CJN in the country’s history after Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who was CJN from July 2012 to November 2014.

The acting CJN took her oath of office at about 11:38am and took her allotted seat in the council chambers — on the left of the president — at exactly 11:45am.

Among those who witnessed the event were other justices of the supreme court; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the leadership of the house of representatives led by Julius Ihonbvere; Babajide Sanwoolu, governor of Lagos; and Olukayode Ariwoola, immediate past CJN.”