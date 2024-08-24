Monarch’s Death In Captivity, yet N60m ransom paid, rattles FG

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has on Friday

ordered the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to go after the monarch’s killers.

YOUNEWS understands that the Chief of staff is has immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He described the murder of the Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Isa Bawa, as heinous, senseless and unacceptable.

Before his death, a video of the 74-year-old monarch appealing for his release from the hands of his abductors went viral last Saturday.

He said the killing of Bawa was a senseless and brutal act that would not be tolerated.

However, his son has been released after the payment of ransom.

His elder brother, Surajo Isa, confirmed this on Wednesday night.

He said the bandits collected N60 million and five motorcycles were given to secure their release.

“They came back from the bandits’ den around 8:30pm,” he said

Isa is currently receiving treatment at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

“Unfortunately, they have buried the remains of the late emir in the bush. We learnt that the Emir was buried in the morning.

He also confirmed that their father who died in captivity was buried by his abductors.

He died on Tuesday around 5:53pm,” he said

According to him, a prominent traditional ruler in Shinkafi called and informed them about his death.

“The traditional ruler sent someone to the bandits’ den to further negotiate the release of the monarch, his son and brother.

“Upon arrival, he saw the dead body of Sarkin lying on the ground. He then isolated himself from the bandits and called the traditional ruler that no money should be sent because Sarkin is dead.

“Our brothers and one of our uncles were about to go and deliver the money as well as the motorcycles demanded by the bandits but the traditional ruler asked us not to let them go because our monarch is dead,” he said

Gwanda-Gobir added that the family of the deceased had been trying to talk to him but but his abductors kept telling them he could not talk because he was suffering from catarrh.

“They however, linked them with his son, Kabiru who is also in captivity who said his father was in isolation because of sickness. I am sure they dictated to him what to tell them,” he said

Similarly, one of the persons privy to the negotiation who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the monarch was not killed but died from an ailment.

“They would not kill him because they don’t want to miss the huge amount of money they put on his head,” he said

Another cousin of the monarch who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits “have even told us where to pick his corpse.”

Speaking on the development, Hon. Aminu Boza, member representing Sabon Birni (North), said negotiation was reached with bandits for the released of the Emir when suddenly the news of his murder was broke.

“We have agreed on N60m and brand new Motorcycles as ransom. What delayed the delivery was the specification of the motorcycles demanded which is popularly known as Boko Haram.

“We have gotten the motorcycles today but unfortunately the bandits did not call the person they were communicating with. They normally call twice in day; 8am and 5pm but today, they have not called throughout.

When contacted the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the development.

Some days ago, a video of the monarch in blood stained cloth with his hands tied went viral on social media.