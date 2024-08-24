Otedola’s daughter DJ Cuppy turns to God, gets baptized

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has publicly announced her decision to dedicate her life to God.

The 31-year-old who took to her verified Instagram account on Friday to share the news of her recent baptism with her followers described it as the best decision of her life.

According to her, the baptism is a spiritual awakening that has given her a renewed sense of purpose and clarity.

Cuppy for that very best decision of your life — to fully dedicate your life to God and making a public show of it with your baptism by immersion in water. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” Yes, you’re reborn in His grace. Forgiven. Sanctified. Made righteous by faith.

There’s nothing better in life than yielding one’s life to Christ, the Prince of Peace! He said clearly in Matthew 11:28-30:

28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.

And I pray that many more celebrities, social media influencers, and sophisticates come to the personal saving knowledge of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace.

DJ Cuppy, who is a daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, added that although she will remain her usual self, she is now learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than herself.