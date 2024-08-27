Seyi Tinubu’s Presence At CJN’s Swearing

Reactions have trailed the appearance of Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Kekere-Ekun took the oath of office and signed the oath register on Friday.

Reno Omokri is however saying that there are examples of such all over the world.

” Chelsea Clinton was with the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais.

” Please fact-check me: Chelsea officially represented her mother, Hillary Clinton, the then First Lady of the United States, during this state visit by her father, President Bill Clinton, to Nigeria in 2000.

Ivanka Trump was a Senior Advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, from 2017 to 2021.

Mark Thatcher was on his mother’s trade delegation to Saudi Arabia in 1985, when she went to promote British business. And his company made £12 million profit. Please fact-check. George W Bush travelled with his twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, on official trips.

So, it is silly to attack President Tinubu because his son, Seyi, was at the Presidential Villa during the swearing-in of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

He has not represented his father or the First Lady. He has not been appointed to an office by his father. And he has not been awarded any contract by the Federal Government.

How can his mere presence at a swearing-in be a crime or a wrong? Yes, at meetings when the cabinet is conducting the affairs of Nigeria, he has no business of being there. However, the swearing-in of justices of the Supreme Court and federal cabinet members is a public event. Family members and friends of those to be sworn in are allowed to witness the event. It is not a big deal.

Do not transfer your aggression on the President and his son simply because you did not or do not enjoy a good relationship with your own father. What they did in this Kekere-Ekun affair is completely above board.

Let’s stop majoring in the minor!

On Monday, X users posted a picture showing Seyi sitting comfortably at the event.

The image was not photoshopped.

A Google reverse image search didn’t indicate that the picture was doctored or had appeared before.

Meanwhile, the posts generated divergent views with majority criticizing Seyi.

@USMOVIC said: “It’s their turn.”

@BadmusFranca wrote: “Don’t be surprised when he becomes a governor tomorrow. He is being mentored.”

@Don17488409: “They have turned this country to a joke, family affair.”

@INwaudunna37240: “Anything is possible in Nigeria take it or leave it.”

@chukwuchidiB: “Seyi Tinubu is the Deputy Chief of Staff to Tinubu.”

However, some netizens aligned with Seyi.

@WORLDWIDEFINAN5 said: “If your father is Nigeria president may you be banished from entering Aso villa like a fugitive, bcoz your relationship with your father is not good doesn’t mean other children don’t enjoy cordial relationship with their father irrespective of their status.”

@alto_nate: “He’s learning the ropes. Na your next president o”

@wilex_williams: “Honestly i have not issue with children of public office holders following them around in as much as its wont affect running of that office, especially executive arm of the government.”

In October 2023, President Tinubu had warned Seyi and other persons from interrupting meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting convened every week to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance.

He cautioned specifically that such activities must end.

“Last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this Council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind. That is not acceptable. I will announce to you those people who are supposed to be here,” he had said.

President Tinubu mentioned his Special Advisers on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman; Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi.

“Those are people who are granted exception to be here when we’re conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come, make it clear. Secretary to the Government and Head of Service, please take note.

“Unless your staff that are included, no one is privileged to have access sitting in this (Council Chambers), except those four that I’ve announced to you,” the President had warned.