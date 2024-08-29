FG says gang-up behind goods’ high prices, begins crack down next month

There are indications that exploitative pricing of goods and services is ongoing in Nigeria !

Everyone is just fixing prices indiscriminately and arbitrarily so without checks

The newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, made this know at a one-day stakeholders engagement on exploitative pricing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the unwholesome practices including price fixing were threatening the stability of the economy.

He added that while there are genuine reasons for price increase … “but generally, let us talk to ourselves too.

”There are also gang-ups to exploit consumers by traders”

In view of these and urgent need to stem the tide , the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has given a one-month moratorium to traders and other market stakeholders involved in exploitative pricing to crash the prices of goods.

According to Bello, the commission will begin enforcement after the moratorium.

He said that the meeting was to address the growing trend of unreasonable pricing of consumer goods and services and the unwholesome practice of market associations

Bello described the commission’s finding that a fruit blender known as Ninja was being sold at a popular supermarket in Texas for 89 dollars (N140,000.00) but the same product was displayed for N944,999.00 in a supermarket in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bello wondered about the basis for the arbitrary hike in the price of the blender compared to the Texas, United States of America.

”Under Section 155, violators whether individuals or corporate entities face severe penalties including substantial fines and imprisonment if found guilty by the court.

”This is intended to deter all parties involved in such illicit activities. However, our approach today is not punitive. I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to embrace the spirit of patriotism and cooperation.

”It is in this spirit that we are giving a moratorium of one month (September) before the commission will start firm enforcement, ” he said.

Bello said the government was aware of most of the problems raised by the market stakeholders.