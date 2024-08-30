Band A triggers electricity theft, FG drafts law, jail terms

Indications have emerged that the power companies is working closely with the lawmakers at the federal level to fight electricity theft by unpatriotic consumers.

YOUNEWS understands that the House had already passed a motion for the quick recovery of debts owed by power companies by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

There are concern over the categorisation of various customers in Band A, which has resulted in most electricity consumers not paying for the electricity they consume.

Interestingly, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hamisu Ibrahim, has pledged the committee’s resolve to work with relevant committees in the House to pass legislation on electricity theft in the country.

Speaking when he led other members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company in Lagos on Monday, Ibrahim decried the rate of electricity theft in the country, saying the legislation would check the abuse.

In a statement by the Head of Public Communications, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Amina Othman, the chairman called for collaboration m between the committee and electricity power companies for effective and efficient power supply in the country.

He noted that such collaborative efforts would give the committee the opportunity to know the challenges facing the power companies, with a view to providing legislative solutions.