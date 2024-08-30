Behold, Afam Osigwe, the 32nd NBA president takes oath

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afam Osigwe, has officially taken his oath of office and has been inaugurated as the 32nd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Osigwe will serve alongside other newly sworn-in national officers for the next two years, succeeding the immediate past president, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

During the swearing-in ceremony held in Lagos on Thursday, Osigwe delivered his inaugural speech, where he praised his opponents, Tobenna Erojikwe and Chukwuka Ikwazom, SAN, for their respectful conduct throughout the election process.

He extended an invitation for them to join him in advancing the association’s goals.

Osigwe pledged to lead an all-inclusive NBA that fosters unity and progress.

He also assured that under his leadership, the NBA would hold both federal and state governments accountable, ensuring that their policies contribute to good governance for the people.

The inauguration marked the conclusion of the NBA’s week-long annual general conference, which began on August 23rd.