CP, A/Ibom Police Command dies of prostate cancer surgery, IG mourns

Alhaji Waheed Adedamola Adisa Ayilara.

CP, Akwa Ibom Police is dead.

YOUNEWS learnt that the police chief died on Thursday morning.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command Commissioner, Mr. Waheed Ayilara we were told died after undergoing prostate cancer surgery at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Ayilara had undergone surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Sadly, he passed away just hours after the procedure.

A family member, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“We are very sad to inform you that our friend, brother, and family member, the Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara, is dead,” the source said, reflecting the family’s grief.

Ayilara, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, took over from AIG Idowu Owohunwa.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deployed Ayilara to head Akwa Ibom State Command in February 2024.

Mainwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed his profound sorrow following the deaths of two esteemed senior police officers, Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Philip Maku and Commissioner of Police, Abdulwaheed Ayilara.

Egbetokun described their deaths as a great loss to both their families and the Nigeria Police Force.

His condolence message was contained in a statement by the force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursady.

Egbetokun emphasised the valuable contributions of both officers throughout their careers.

He stated, “The dedication of both senior police officers to service and integrity can never be forgotten. Their passing is a great loss, not only to their families but to the entire Nigeria Police Force.