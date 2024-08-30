Flood Washes Away Dead Bodies, Cemetery in Kaduna

A flood that occurred from the early hours of Monday to midafternoon after a heavy rainfall has wrecked havoc !

Though no life lost, the dead ones are affected.

After the rain many graves were left open; while some victims of the flood are sheltered in the neighborhood.

“But so far, there was no loss of life during the incident,”

The most affected areas were along the water canal from Yan-awaki by Kano roundabout to Chikaji down to Shika Dam in Sabon Gari.

It also washed away parts of the LEA Primary School and a substantial part of the Hayin Ojo Cemetery.

The village head of Chikaji, Alhaji Auwal Sani-Danbaba, said the flood affected over 200 houses in the area.

Now, residents of Chikaji community in Sabongari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have called on the state government to do proper channelisation of the community.

A victim of the flood recalled that while they were evacuating water in the house, a section collapsed and we could not take anything.

“My concern was to protect and try to save the kids from the rubles of the building.

“I appeal for support and quick interventions from the government and key stakeholders to the victims,” the victim said.

Most of the victims were squatting with some relatives or residents who were less affected, while some married women had returned to their parents pending the stability of the situation.