I have over 200 people living with me -Davido

“I have never charged an African artist for a feature, but I’ve paid everyone I have ever worked with. In my house in Lagos, I have over 200 people living with me, and I pay them monthly salaries. My dad taught me that wealth is truly measured by how much you give to others.

There are places I’ve been to, and some countries I was given visas to, just because I said my dad is Mr. Adeleke. That’s because my dad once did something that helped the interviewer or an influential person in that country, and they decided to return the favor to me. There are places your good deeds will take you that money never will, and good connections are the greatest kind of wealth a person can ever have.

That slogan, ‘We rise by lifting others,’ is not something I came up with. My father taught me that and I’m practicing it so my own children can benefit from my good deeds.”

There will always be a difference between a wealthy person and a rich person. Ask them questions about their saving habits, their time management, and what they think about charity. Their answers will automatically tell you the difference. Charity is always part of every successful person’s wealth creation journey –