Lady Abiola, 36, dies during Bumbum enlargement surgery

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a doctor, identified as Idara Bassey, wanted in connection with the death of a 36-year-old lady simply identified as Abiola, who passed away during a buttocks enlargement procedure at a clinic in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state.

The state police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Thursday.

The deceased had visited the clinic for a buttocks enlargement procedure, which took a fatal turn after a nurse (name withheld), allegedly acting on Bassey’s orders, administered an injection.

Commonly known as a Brazilian Butt Lift, the procedure is a form of cosmetic surgery that involves extracting fat from other areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to create a fuller, rounder appearance.

Before the incident, medical experts had cautioned about the potential side effects of the procedure.

However, numerous videos have emerged online of women, particularly in Lagos, claiming to have successfully undergone the surgery.

YOUNEWS understands that Lady Abiola departed from her home in the Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state, instructing her driver to take her to the clinic for the procedure on Monday.

After the nurse allegedly administered the injection, following the doctor’s instructions, the driver who had brought the lady to the clinic informed the police that she (Abiola) lost consciousness and began gasping for breath.

Based on the report, the scene was visited by a team of detectives.

“The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed, before it was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy,”

The nurse who administered the injection is already being interrogated, arrested.

However, the clinic’s owner was currently on the run.

It may be recalled that Stella Obasanjo too died at age 59 from complications of cosmetic surgery at a private health clinic in Puerto Banús, Marbella, Spain, on 23 October 2005.

Mrs Obasanjo, 59, was rushed to a hospital emergency department in the southern Spanish resort of Marbella early on a Sunday after an operation, reportedly to reduce weight, at the town’s Molding Clinic. The Nigerian first lady was dead on arrival. Attempts to resuscitate her failed.

She was reported to have undergone an operation on Saturday, though it was unclear exactly what the first lady had wanted to change. It was widely said she had had a “tummy tuck”.

A 31-year-old British woman named Melissa Kerr also died at the private Medicana Kadikoy Hospital in Istanbul in 2019 during a similar surgery.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, citing a coroner, reported in 2023 that the deceased had not been provided with sufficient information to assess the risks associated with the BBL surgery before travelling for the procedure.