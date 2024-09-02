It’s official, NNPC increases pump price !

NNPC has increase the pump price to N897 per litre !

In a message this morning, entitled

PMS PRICE REVIEW

Good Morning All,

This is to inform you that NNPC Retail Management has approved upward review of PMS pump price from N617/itre to N897/liter effective today, 3rd September . 2024.

Please ensure all your pumps and totems (price boards)/MIDs reflect the new PMS price of N897/liter.

Thank you.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Tuesdayesday approved an upward review in the pump price of petroleum nationwide.

The approval takes effect from Tuesday, September 3, the NNPCL said in the circular above

The development comes days after the government’s declaration that it will put an end to the fuel subsidy regime.

Fuel queues have been persisting in Nigerian cities, as many motorists scrambled to get petroleum products months after President Bola Tinubu announced that the government would put an end to the fuel subsidy regime.

There are indications that