Deportation looms for Nigerian nurses in UK, US over ‘fake’ certificates

Nurses abroad, who

Japa abroad to countries like United Kingdom and United States, are been forced to return to the country.

Indications are that the next few weeks, the number of nurses who will return to this country to either commit suicide or start afresh will be many.

The sudden deactivation of the verification portal by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in February, we learnt has put countless Nigerian nurses and midwives working abroad into turmoil.

YOUNEWS is aware that healthcare workers are encountering hurdles in renewing their licences and meeting the regulatory requirements set by international bodies.

Already, some nurses without the necessary verification from the NMCN find themselves in violation of visa conditions and employment laws, resulting in legal consequences.

YOUNEWS understands that the government in Nigeria strategically closed the portal.

And the reason is to discourage those who want to seek greener pastures abroad.

President of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Michael Nnachi, said the group had engaged the government on several demands, including the reopening of the portal.