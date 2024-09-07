Exposed! Dangote’s oil politics, sets FG up

Aliko Dangote has been accused of playing high wired politics with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indeed the Federal Government over fuel price fixing.

A presidential aide said the Dangote Refinery was running away from pricing in order not to look bad to Nigerians.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, noted that the refinery was the sole determinant of pricing, adding that it could not sell fuel below its cost price.

“The petrol price cannot be less than N1,000; that was why Dangote decided to push it to the government.

So, if the price is determined by the Federal Government, people can attack the government. How does a private company ask the government to fix its price?” the official stated.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, says the price of petrol from his refinery will be determined by the federal executive council (FEC).

Dangote spoke on Tuesday after a press conference in Lagos.

“On pricing, it is an arrangement which is designed and approved by the federal executive council (FEC) led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As soon as it is finalised, which he (Tinubu) is pushing, once we finish with NNPC, it can be today, it can be tomorrow, we are ready to roll into the market.”

YOUNEWS understands that that if the NNPC and the Federal Government allowed market forces to determine the price of Dangote petrol, it might be as high as N1,000 per litre.

“Can Nigerians buy petrol at N1,000 or N1,100? without uprising” a depot operator queried, asking the government to intervene to ensure affordable energy for Nigerians.

In a statement on Thursday, the Dangote Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, had said the PMS market in Nigeria was strictly regulated and the refinery would wait for relevant government agencies for the price.

He said, “The PMS market is strictly regulated, which is known to all oil marketers and stakeholders in the sector, hence we cannot determine, fix, or influence the product price, which falls under the purview of relevant government authorities.”

However, the NNPC, in another statement by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, made a contrary claim about the price.

Soneye was quoting the Executive Vice President of Downstream, NNPC, Adedapo Segun, saying Section 205 of the Petroleum Industry Act, which established NNPC Ltd, stipulated that petroleum prices were determined by unrestricted free market forces.

“Additionally, the exchange rate plays a significant role in influencing these prices,” the NNPC submitted.

The company held that the PMS market had been deregulated and market forces would determine the price of the product.

NNPC earlier stated on Thursday that it would start lifting products from the Dangote refinery on September 15, 2024.

But as at Friday, about 2,000 petrol tankers were still at various NNPC depots waiting to lift products.



