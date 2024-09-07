Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale , Quits..see reason

“On Friday, (September 6,2024)I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

  • Chief Ajuri Ngelale
    The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

 

 

