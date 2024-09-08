Jehovah’s Witnesses begin Conventions @ Ota for next 15 weeks

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses and interested members of the public from , Friday, September 6, began gathering at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located along Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State.

It’s for the Witnesses’ 2024 Regional Convention, which has a theme, “Declare the Good News !”

The convention, focusing on hope inspiring good news amidst contemporary challenges face by humans today, holds every weekend until Sunday, December 15.

A statement signed by Odeyemi Afolabi , a Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnessess shows that 2024 Ota Convention Series, will be 15 conventions in all, at the Ota Assembly Hall – seven in English Language, five in Yoruba, two in Pidgin and one in American Sign Language.

He explained that there would be conventions in more than 48 different locations across Nigeria, to be held almost every weekend; Fridays to Sundays till December .

The three-day programme consists of presentations that will include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Highlights, according to the statement, include the baptism, on Saturday morning, of new members who have completed a Bible Study programme, and a Public Discourse on Sunday morning.

” The much-anticipated program is designed to comfort and encourage the public.

Additionally, Odeyemi also said “one of the main look-forward-to is

an epic all-volunteer production portraying Jesus Christ’s Life and Teachings, entitled, Jesus Christ Series Episode 1

The production, has an 18-episode comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, His personality and interactions with people.

“It is released as a special feature of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses, while subsequent episodes will be released at future conventions.

On other attractions he said: “

Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations

Topics include:

What Will You Do “for the Sake of the Good News”?

Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

“Hold Firmly to the Good News”​—Why and How?

“The programme commences at 8:20 a.m. each day of the convention, closing at 3:50 p.m., except on Sunday, when it closes at 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend as everyone needs good news from God’s word on how to cope with mounting challenges today. There is no admission fee and no collection will be taken,” Odeyemi said.

Apart from Nigeria, People are encouraged to attend the event in any country where they are. Jehovah’s Witnesses are found in over 240 lands and would be holding these conventions in halls and stadiums in these territories in over 500 languages.

The date and location for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.