Tinubu okays exit of Ngelale who’s been bending to serve

A man of considerable height ( you can’t miss him in a crowd) Ajuri Ngelale does not have a choice than to bend each time he’s with Mr President

He was Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action,

In this his challenging times, Mr President President Bola Tinubu has accepted the exit of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as his official spokesperson.

On Saturday morning, Ajuri announced that he was proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to deal with medical matters “presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family”.

said he had submitted a memo to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

In a statement on Saturday night, the presidency acknowledged that Tinubu had received the memo and he thanked Ngelale for his service to the nation.

The President has received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

The President accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

“While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

The President notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives. The President wishes him well in all his future endeavors.

“During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected.”

On August 1, 2023, Ngelale was appointed as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

According to a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointment took effect on July 31, 2023, and will terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

On May 19, 2024, Tinubu appointed Ngelale as the first Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action. He was also appointed as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen and Secretary of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions.

Ngelale was born on November 13, 1986, in Platteville, Wisconsin, United States, to a Nigerian father of Eleme origin in Rivers State, Precious Ngelale and a German-American mother, Diane Ngelale.

He is a Nigerian broadcast journalist and has served as a senior reporter and presenter at Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television.

He previously served as the Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs to President Muhammadu Buhari between 2019 and 2023 and was a co-principal spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 presidential election