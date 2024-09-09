Another Fuel price increase to #1,300 looms

It is becoming inevitable that price of fuel will rise again this week or next.

Market mechanism of demand and supply has been left freely to be at work.

NNPC has declared that Dangote and other domestic refineries were free to sell directly to any marketer on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

NNPC says it has no desire or intention to become the distributor for any entity in a free market environment.

With market mechanism at play, The premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, is expected to sell at N1,300 per litre.

The cash crunch that has hit the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is also a major factor.

The NNPC, which is the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria, has consistently denied subsidising the cost of PMS but refused to disclose the landing cost of the product.

NNPC is facing a financial strain due to the supply costs of the PMS.

Landing cost of petrol, which includes the product’s international price, shipping, insurance and other charges, has increased to N1,203/litre from N720/litre in October 2023.

Should the NNPC cease to pay petrol subsidies, which is likely to happen, the PMS price will settle between N1, 300 and N1,350 per litre.

YOUNEWS learnt that Dangote might have done its calculation and discovered that his price is higher than that of NNPC.

So, if he sells at a higher price, who is going to subsidise him if the government doesn’t subsidise him?

NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Mr. Adedapo Segun, highlighted section 205 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which established the company and positioned it to operate within a competitive, free-market environment.

According to Segun, petroleum prices in Nigeria should now be governed by supply and demand, with no interference from regulatory bodies.

Seeing slowdown and possible breakdown of talks between Dangote and NNPC, oil marketers stated that they would only source the product from wherever they found it cheaper, as this could be through importation.

Speaking on the development, the National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Ukadike Chinedu, said though marketers were ready to buy from Dangote, the revelation from NNPC showed that dealers were free to source their products from any cheaper source.

“From what is happening now, it means that the Petroleum Industry Act is being implemented, the removal of subsidies has come to stay and the price of petrol is to be determined by the economics of demand and supply.

“Now that NNPC has said they are not the sole off-taker of Dangote petrol, it then means that the price of the product would determine where we are going to buy it. If NNPC imports the product and its price is cheaper than that of Dangote, we will buy from NNPC. If Dangote’s price is cheaper than that of NNPC, then we will buy from Dangote.

So, right now, competition will set in. Remember that diesel price rose as high as N1,600/litre and Dangote came in with his own at N1,200/litre, and the importers reduced their price to N1,100/litre.

“It further dropped to about N950 and now revolves between N950 and N1,100 for both the imported ones and the ones produced locally. By the time competition sets in, the product will sell cheaper,” Ukadike stated.