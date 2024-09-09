NNPC not ready to stop importation, denies Dangote

It is becoming crystal clear that and there are indication that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

(NNPC) is not ready to stop importation.

Those making money from fuel importation were the forces trying to stop the sale of Dangote PMS locally.,we learnt.

She has mentioned categorically to Dangote that the refinery should not wait for the NNPC to roll out its product.

And it seems that talks between the two companies have collapsed and this means fuel importation might continue.

In the past few days, the NNPC has in different statements denied that it would fix the price for Dangote or be its sole distributor.

On Saturday, NNPC stated that it would only fully offtake petrol from the Dangote refinery if the market prices of PMS were higher than the pump prices in Nigeria.

The NNPC also declared that Dangote and any other domestic refineries are free to sell directly to any marketer on a willing buyer, willing seller basis, saying it had no desire or intention to become the distributor for any entity in a free market environment.

“The recent changes in PMS prices have no impact on the DRL or any other domestic refinery’s access to the Nigerian market.

In fact, if current prices are perceived as high, it presents an ideal opportunity for the refinery to sell its products at lower prices in the Nigerian market,” Soneye stated.

Soneye added that Dangote refinery could lower its price if it felt the new prices were too high.

“We emphasise that there is no guarantee of lower prices associated with domestic refining compared to any global parity pricing framework, as confirmed by the DRL. The NNPC Ltd will only fully off-take PMS from the DRL if the market prices of PMS are higher than the pump prices in Nigeria,” the NNPC said.

Unfortunately, Dangote had come up with high dozeage of enthusiasm.

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, stated last week. The owner of the $20bn refinery had stated that the refinery was waiting for NNPC, adding that the national oil company would be the only off-taker of its petrol domestically.

But since the unveiling of its PMS, the NNPC appeared to have turned its back against the Dangote refinery.

While unveiling the 650,000-capacity refinery, Dangote stated that the facility would roll out petrol whenever NNPC was ready.

Dangote disclosed that the petrol would get to the filling stations in the next 48 hours (from Tuesday) after all arrangements with NNPC were concluded, saying the queues would be over soon.

He emphasised that the NNPC would sell and distribute the product, under the current naira crude sale arrangement.

“Once the NNPC is ready, we roll,” Dangote said.