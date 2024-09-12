3 Kidnappers arrested Over Murder of 15-yr-old Cattle Rearer in Ogun

By Felix Mordi

A 15-year-old cattle rearer has been reportedly killed by a gang of kidnappers in the Imala axis of Ogun State.

The victim, identified as Yahu Muhammad, was said to be herding cattle in the Akara Forest, where he met his untimely death, even after a ransom of N500,000 had been collected by the kidnappers.

But, while the evil perpetrators were basking in the euphoria of a successful operation, the long arm of the law caught up with them through the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe).

A statement issued by the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, through the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, disclosed that the three suspected murderous kidnappers, all in their early twenties, have been arrested and handed over to the Imala Divisional Police Headquarters.

The statement gave their identities as Umar Muhammad, 24; Audu Muhammad, 22; and Umar Danda, 22.

Muhammad’s kidnapping occurred on Saturday, September 7, 2024, following which information reached the Imala Division of the Corps at about 7:00pm, and the Corps’ Special Squad at Imala was deployed to rescue the victim unhurt.

Sadly, according to the statement on arrival of the operatives at the kidnappers’ den at Olodo Karaoke on the Anigbado-Idiemi Road, they discovered the lifeless body of the victim, while the cattle were left to wander in the forest without a herder.

Meanwhile, Ganzallo has commended the collaborative efforts of members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the apprehension the third suspect, Umar Danda.

He further disclosed that the lifeless body of the victim was evacuated and handed over to the Imala Police Division, alongside the suspects, for further investigation and likely prosecution.