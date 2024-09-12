Catastrophic flood hits Borno, 70% of Maiduguri submerged, over 30 persons die

Maiduguri in Borno state is in trouble ! Not about bandits or kidnappers this time. It’s flooding that is holding the city to ransoms.

About 70 per cent of the town is already underwater. So, many people are trapped as the flood intensified when people were sleeping; some people woke up to discover that they were inside water.

The severe flooding which ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno State capital has claimed at least 30 lives, officials said.

Residents, however, said the casualty figure could be higher as several people, including children, are still unaccounted for.

“Nobody has the actual number of people that died from this catastrophe,” said Tasiu Abdullahi, a resident of one of the affected areas in Gwange.

“It could be as high as sixty or more,” Babagana Modu, a taxi driver said. Key locations affected include the Monday Market, the Shehu of Borno’s Palace, Shehuri, Gwange, Adamkolo, Gamboru, Fori, Bulabulin, Post Office areas, Moromoro, and Customs Bridge.

The Gwange cemetery was swept away, with corpses seen floating through the streets.

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, said about one million people were affected by the flood.

The governor disclosed this to newsmen yesterday while distributing cash and cooked food to displaced persons taking refuge in Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum said the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined but added that a rescue team has been deployed to affected areas to assess the losses in lives and property.

YOUNEWS learnt the flood began after the Alau Dam overflowed following heavy rains.

The overflow of the main source of the dam in Borno State, called Alau Dam, has brought the city to be underwater since last weekend.

“The water came unexpectedly, there was no information, until we heard later that the water was released (from the dam) in the middle of the night.”

The General Manager, Borno State Museum Park, revealed that the recent flood disaster has disrupted and caused damage to properties and loss of lives of more than 80 per cent of the animals.”

80 per cent of animals at the Sanda Kyarimi Park zoo died as Borno State suffered its most devastating flood disaster in 30 years.

Already, several institutions and government agencies have shut down, with the University of Maiduguri closed until further notice

“Homes are submerged, schools shut down & businesses crippled as people evacuate with their belongings,” UNCHR Nigeria stated on its X handle

Over 200 inmates escaped from the Maiduguri correctional facility after a portion of the facility’s parameter fence was pulled down in the aftermath of the flood.

The floodwaters ravaged the facility’s security, damaged barriers and weakened its structure, leading to the escape of the inmates.

This deluge has ravaged farms and plunged a significant portion of Maiduguri into an urgent humanitarian crisis. I am also informed by available statistics from NEMA that recent floods have damaged approximately 16,488 hectares of farmland across 27 states; destroyed 32,000 houses, and impacted no less than 227,000 people.

The flooding has forced a shutdown of businesses in Maiduguri as residents battle to relocate to safe locations.

Seventy per cent of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has been submerged by the fast-moving waters, according to the National Emergency Management Agency, while the flood also ravaged other major city locations, including the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Umar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, the state secretariat, post office, cemetery, Lagos Area, Bulabulin, Gwange, Monday Market, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and Kofar Shehu.

Following the disaster, President Bola Tinubu, who’s currently abroad, called for the immediate evacuation of residents in communities overtaken by floods.