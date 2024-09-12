Knocks on Tinubu as #EndBadGovernance Protesters’ trial begins

10 protesters who were charged for treason and attempting to destabilize the country were granted N100 million bail by an Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday.

The defendants are Michael Adaramoye, also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Opaluwa Simon, Angel Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubair.

But many including the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has said it is wrong to jail people protesting economic hardship in the land.

Afenifere spoke against the backdrop of the recent incarceration of #EndBadGovernance protesters, warning the government against descent into fascism.

Afenifere called for the “immediate unconditional release” of the protesters and cautioned Tinubu’s administration “from slipping into dictatorship that criminalizes the inalienable right to protest for self-preservation and upholding of social contracts.”

It said the suspicion of being backed or financed by a foreign country is not enough to jail protesters, reminding President Tinubu that he was once backed by foreign interests to protect against President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “Purporting that some protestors, despite not backed by arms, politicians nor ideology, were treasonable because of suspected foreign financers, President Tinubu and his party must be reminded that they were once financially and morally backed by foreign institutions to protest, launch anti-corruption and political campaigns against President Jonathan, who though publicly complained, never charged them with treason, despite clear evidence of foreign foundations and institutions involvement.

“So President Tinubu and his ruling party have no moral right to charge any protester against bad governance, especially unarmed and underage protestors

The government can’t jail Nigerians feeling the pain and protesting its debilitating economic policies and fuel shortages due to a privatized NNPC that has privatized its retail wing to those monopolizing petrol stations, where huge queues accumulate to buy slightly cheaper petrol at newly acquired NNPC stations while other petrol stations either don’t have fuel or have to sell at exorbitant prices.”

Afenifere stated that rather than accuse the protesters of treason, the government is guilty of “economic treason” due to its “economic misgovernance”.

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to 10 activists, who are being prosecuted by the Federal Government over the recent #Hunger or #Endbadgovernance protests.

The judge, in a ruling on Wednesday, said he was inclined to granting bail to the defendants, notwithstanding that the Federal Government charged them with capital offences, such as treason and mutiny.

The judge, however, barred the defendants from participating in any protest while their trial lasted in court.

They are facing six counts in connection with alleged treason, intent to destabilise Nigeria, conspiracy to commit felony and inciting to mutiny, punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The defendants were also accused of making an attempt to force their way into the seat of power during which they reportedly burned down a police station and injured police officers.

They were also accused of inciting the Nigerian public against the government and destroying several public property, including a police station, high court complex and the National Communications Commission facilities.

All 10 defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the Inspector General of Police.

Delivering his ruling on their bail applications on Wednesday, Justice Nwite said he was inclined to admit the defendants to bail because “the defendants/ applicants have shown in their proof of evidence that the defendants’ applicant are just protesters.”

Justice Nwite agreed with the argument of the first, second and fourth defendants’ counsel, Abubakar Marshal, “that anybody charged with a criminal offence must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The judge said, “I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel on both divides. I hereby grant the defendant bail, notwithstanding the crime.

“The bail is hereby granted to the defendants’ applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum.”

The sureties, according to the judge, must be Abuja-based property owner, willing to deposit the title document with the court and must also swear to an affidavit of means.

The judge ordered that the defendants and their sureties must deposit their passports and three recent passport photographs with the court registrar.

However, the judge said they would return to the prison custody until they perfected their respective bail conditions.

Justice Nwite also ordered the defendants to refrain from participating in any public rally or protests throughout their trial and fixed September 27 for the commencement of the trial.

At Wednesday’s sitting, Abubakar appeared for the first, second, and fourth defendant applicants.

Although he appeared for the third defendant at the previous sitting, he informed the court that the third defendant had been excluded from his legal representation.