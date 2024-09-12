Oba Aromolaran ll, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, 87, dies after 42yrs reign, DSS, Police hover

King Adekunle Aromolaran, Owa Obokun of Ilesa, afirst class king in Osun State is dead.

The 87-year-old Aromolaran has been on the throne for 42 years.

A palace source who craved anonymity died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Following tradition and customs, some of his personal effects , belongings are already been moved out of palace

Already, there is heavy security presence at the Palace of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, over his death.

Oba Aromolaran was admitted at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State till Wednesday.

Though the Owa Obokun palace has not issued any official statement with regard to the monarch’s passing, sources within the palace confirmed the death of the popular monarch.

The source said, “Baba has passed, but we are waiting for an official announcement from the palace.

“You can see that they have started performing some traditional rites. This has to be done before any announcement can be made,” she added.

There was a heavy presence of security personnel around the grounds of the palace with some traditional rites typically performed following the demise of a king being carried out.

The popular Osun monarch reigned for over 40 years.

the first PhD monarch in Nigeria.’

Having ruled from September 24th, 1966, Oba Aromolaran’s predecessor, Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Peter Adeniran Olatunji Agunlejika II (1912-1981) joined his ancestors on September 26th 1981. Oba Aromolaran II, ‘a millionaire publisher… was unanimously chosen in 1982 by all Ijesas at home and in the diaspora to become the 40th Owa-Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland precisely with effect from 20th February, 1982. He was coronated by the then Government of the old Oyo State, the Late Chief Bola Ige amidst pomp and pageantry on Saturday, 15th May, 1982.’ The Federal Government of Nigeria, in consideration of Oba Aromolaran’s meritorious and selfless services to the Nigeria nation honoured him with the award of the Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR).

Oba Aromolaran, a fervent Christian, worship at Otapete Methodist Cathedral, Ilesa. He did not gate crash into power. Oba Aromolaran is the first Nigerian Oba to hold a PhD and his first book, Economics for West Africa was published in 1966 in collaboration with his friends, Alabi Ogun and Areoye Oyebola. Oba Aromolaran’s pen since ascending the throne ‘never lost its power and his proclivity for writing has never waned.’ Chief Ebenezer Babatoper, a former Nigerian Minister for Transport, explained that Oba Aromolaran ‘prepared himself very well for the challenges and obligations of office. He educated himself to the post-graduate, doctorate level. He was never presented with an honorary doctorate degree. He passed all necessary examinations and excelled in all intellectual destinations relevant to the award of a doctorate degree. Before becoming a traditional ruler, he made a success of publishing the Aromolaran publishers. He never gave up his love for scholarship after he had ascended the throne of his fathers. Baba Kabiyesi, Owa, is a very warm and ever loving father. You may disagree with him. You cannot however fault his love for educational truth and honesty.’